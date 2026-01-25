Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Makers of 'Patriot' unveil Nayanthara's first look poster

It also marks the collaboration between Mammootty and Mohanlal after over a decade.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 08:58 IST
Entertainment NewsmoviesMammoottyNayantharaMohanlalKunchacko Boban

Follow us on :

Follow Us