<p>New Delhi: The makers of upcoming Malayalam film "Patriot", released the first look poster of Nayanthara from the project.</p>.<p>Also featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, the film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam titles "Malik", "Take Off" and "Ariyippu".</p>.<p>It also reunites Nayanthara with Mammootty after their 2016 release "Puthiya Niyamam".</p>.<p>The actor re-shared the poster on her Instagram handle on Sunday with "Dissent is Patriot" written over it. "PATRIOT. A MAHESH NARAYANAN FILM @maheshnarayan_official @mammootty @mohanlal. Fahaad Faasil @kunchacks @antojosephfilmcompany," she wrote in the caption.</p>.<p>It also marks the collaboration between Mammootty and Mohanlal after over a decade. The duo last worked together in "Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty" (2013). The film features Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles.</p>.<p>Nayanthara's latest work is "Test", which released in April, 2025. Directed by S Sashikanth, the film also starred R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles and revolved around three individuals, a struggling scientist, an aging cricketer, and a woman craving motherhood, colliding during a high-stakes India-Pakistan cricket match in Chennai. </p>