Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee breaches 91-mark against US dollar for first time in intra-day trade

The rupee fell from 90 a dollar to 91 in the last 10 trading sessions. The local unit has slipped 1% against the greenback in the past five sessions alone.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 06:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 06:31 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us