Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

'Rupee depreciation against major world currencies good for economy': Rajiv Kumar

The eminent economist further said it is high time that a so-called 'strong rupee' is seen as the symbol of economic strength.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 15:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 15:14 IST
Business NewsIndian RupeeMarketsRajiv Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us