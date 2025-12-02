'Rupee depreciation against major world currencies good for economy': Rajiv Kumar

<p>New Delhi: The rupee depreciation against major world currencies is good for the economy as it encourages labour-intensive exports from India, increases foreign exchange earnings and generates more jobs, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajiv-kumar">Rajiv Kumar</a> said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The eminent economist further said it is high time that a so-called 'strong rupee' is seen as the symbol of economic strength.</p>.<p>"Nothing to worry about rupee depreciating against major world currencies. In fact, it is good for the economy as it encourages labour-intensive exports from India, increases foreign exchange earnings and generates more jobs," Kumar said in a post on X.</p>.Rupee slumps 42 paise to close at all-time low of 89.95 against US dollar; hits 90/USD intra-day.<p>The rupee hit the psychological 90-a-dollar level in intraday trade before settling 43 paise down at an all-time low of 89.96 against the US dollar on Tuesday, largely owing to continued short-covering from speculators and sustained importer demand for the American currency.</p>.<p>"The macho rupee syndrome should be discarded immediately. Let’s try and change this public narrative, which is detrimental to the country," he added.</p>.Rupee slumps 32 paise to all-time low of 89.85 against US dollar in early trade.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.70, then lost its ground and fell to a record intraday low of 90.00 against the US dollar, down 47 paise over its previous close.</p>.<p>At the end of trade on Tuesday, the rupee settled at a record low of 89.96 against the greenback, down 43 paise over its previous close.</p>.<p>On Monday, the rupee depreciated by eight paise to close at 89.53 against the US dollar.</p>