Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Film industry body urges probe by Maharashtra government's Home, Labour, Cultural Affairs departments on studios

The move follows last month’s Powai hostage crisis and encounter - during which an activist Rohit Arya took 19 persons, including 17 children captive.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 02:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 02:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAICWA

Follow us on :

Follow Us