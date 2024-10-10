Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.98 against US dollar

Marginal decline in the value of the greenback against overseas currencies, and rise in the domestic equity market supported the local unit and prevented further slide in the domestic unit.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 11:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 11:01 IST
Business NewsMarketsdollarRupees

Follow us on :

Follow Us