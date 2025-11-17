Menu
Youth trying to cross over to Pakistan detained near border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

The man, identified as Pankaj Kashyap, a resident of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly found moving suspiciously close to the frontier when he was detained, officials said on Sunday.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 05:37 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 05:37 IST
India NewsPakistanJaisalmerRajasthan

