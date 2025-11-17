<p>Bengaluru's iconic "KFC circle" in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=indiranagar">Indiranagar</a> is undergoing a major change, prompting disbelief among residents. </p><p>The junction is famous for the massive KFC bucket structure that once stood above the signal. It is now being replaced, which locals say is an 'end of an era'. </p><p>The KFC bucket had acted as a landmark for decades and was used as a reference point for directions, with many having memories and everyday commute associated with it. </p><p>People took to social media with strong emotional responses upon learning about the replacement. with many <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengalureans </a>describing their childhood memories associated with it. </p>.<p>One user wrote, “What? My goodness. My entire childhood was spent in the park opposite to it and I even saw it open. Damn.” Another added, “End of an era in Indiranagar.”</p><p>Other users linked it to the bigger shifts in the neighbourhood and reflected on how the landscape of Indiranagar had transformed over the years. </p><p>“End of the pre-Metro CMH Road era. So many days spent on KFC signal,” one post read." One user, however, pointed out that the junction was first named Prof B.M Shri Circle . </p><p>"Looking at this post really feels sad to know that no one remembers what was it before.. I lived my childhood at this place in the ninteties and it was called as Prof B.M. Shri circle. Unfortunately KFC took over without due respects to the old timers.. Glad it's gone."</p><p>Despite the changes, many said that the nickname would stay. Social media drew parallels to another famous Bengaluru landmark, “Still it will be called KFC, just like how Sony World moved long back but it’s still called Sony World junction in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=koramangala">Koramangala</a>.”</p><p>For some, the replacement symbolises a milestone moment in the city’s evolving landscape. “Indiranagar canon event,” one user commented, while another added a humorous twist, “So, people won't be able to travel between Indiranagar KFC and Koramangala Sony World anymore!”</p><p>A new structure at the junction is currently being installed, but the memories of "KFC signal" will remain among Bengaluru residents. </p>