Homebusinessmarkets

Markets rise in early trade on strong quarterly performance by corporates

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 234.42 points, or 0.28%, to 84,797.20 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 56.10 points, or 0.22%, to 25,966.15.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 05:39 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 05:39 IST
