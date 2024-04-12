Rupee falls 7 paise to 83.38 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 83.38 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the strength of the American currency in the overseas market also dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.36 against the dollar and touched a low of 83.38 in the initial trade, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed flat at 83.31 against the US dollar.

Stock, money, commodity, and derivative markets were closed on Thursday on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.