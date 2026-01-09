Menu
Rupee falls 7 paise to 89.97 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee settled 3 paise lower at 89.90 against the US dollar on Thursday, amid sustained outflow of foreign funds and a stronger greenback.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 05:33 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 05:33 IST
