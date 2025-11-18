Menu
Rupee falls 8 paise to 88.67 against US dollar in early trade

A weak American currency, lower crude oil prices and some inflow of foreign capital into domestic stocks failed to support the Indian currency, forex analysts said.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 04:38 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 04:38 IST
