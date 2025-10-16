Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee jumps 21 paise to close at 87.87 against US dollar

Forex traders said that likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India and a firm trend in domestic equities further enthused investors.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 10:47 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us