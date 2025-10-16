<p>Surrey: Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant on Thursday for the third time since its opening in July in Canada's Surrey.</p><p>The Surrey Police Service (SPS) is investigating after reports of shots being fired at the business on 85 Avenue and 120 Street on Thursday, around 3:45 a.m., CityNews Vancouver reported.</p><p>The staff were inside the cafe, but no one was injured, it added.</p><p>The restaurant reopened early this month after it was targeted on July 10 and August 7.</p>.Stop calling Mumbai as 'Bombay' or 'Bambai' on your show, MNS warns Kapil Sharma.<p>On August 7, shots were fired at the restaurant early in the morning, but no one was injured. The firing caused damage to the windows and the building.</p><p>The restaurant opened in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 4. Within a week of its inauguration, it was the target of an attack.</p><p>There were no injuries to anyone at the restaurant after shots were fired for the first time on July 10.</p>