Rupee plunges 11 paise to 83.93 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee settled 3 paise lower at 83.82 against the American currency. The forex markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 03:38 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 03:38 IST
