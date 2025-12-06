<p>Mumbai: The iconic memorial dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the new defunct Indu Mill at Dadar facing the Arabian Sea in Mumbai is expected to be completed in a year’s time. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the assurance on Saturday on the 69th Mahaparinirvan Din, the death anniversary (December 6) of Dr Ambedkar. </p><p>"Construction work is on and all efforts will be taken to complete it by December 6 next year,” said Fadnavis, who heads the BJP-led Maha Yuti government. </p><p>Dr Ambedkar (14 April, 1891 - 6 December, 1956), the eminent politician, social reformer, economist, jurist had inspired the Dalit-Buddhist movement in India. </p><p>Earlier this week, Fadnavis assured formation of a coordination committee to address various suggestions received regarding the ongoing mega project. </p><p>The memorial is coming up at the now defunct Indu Mill in Dadar area of Mumbai, along the Arabian Sea.</p><p>To be known as the Statue of Equality, it would have the tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar. </p><p>The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing the project. </p>.Over 250 rare Shivaji-era weapons to go on public display in Delhi for the first time.<p>It may be recalled, a tripartite agreement between the Union Ministry of Textiles, the Government of Maharashtra and the National Textile Corporation, for transfer of 12 acres of land adjacent to the Chaityabhoomi in the Indu Mills (United India Mill No. 6) in Mumbai, where the last rites of Babasaheb Ambedkar were performed. </p><p>In October, 2005, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed bhoomi-poojan for the project. </p><p>The main entrance to the structure would be from the adjacent Cadell Road with SKS Marg as secondary access point. The memorial will be linked with Chaitya Bhoomi for easy movement of crowds.</p><p>The project will be developed into a popular tourist destination where the works of Ambedkar will be highlighted. </p><p>The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, however, questioned the delay in the project. </p><p>NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said: “Even after land was given for the grand memorial, why is it taking so long to complete it? Big road and infrastructure projects of the state are being completed, but this memorial is a place of faith for all of us. Why is it still not complete? The state government must answer.”</p>