Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee recovers 2 paise to close at 88.71 against US dollar

Forex traders said rupee is hovering near its all-time low level on sustained foreign fund outflows amid investors' risk-aversion and trade policy uncertainty.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 10:52 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us