<p>Kochi: In a landmark move towards slum eradication, two high-rise towers with 394 flats have been built in Kochi to rehabilitate slum dwellers and homeless families.</p><p>Located at Thuruthy in Fort Kochi, the twin towers will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 27. The project has been developed under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY), which aims to make India slum-free.</p><p>For many beneficiaries, the shift from cramped slums to well-equipped apartments is nothing short of transformative. The 13-storey and 11-storey towers overlook the scenic Kochi backwaters and are equipped with lifts, sewage treatment plants, common areas, and parking for 149 cars.</p><p>Built at a cost of Rs 85 crore, the first tower houses 199 flats of 300 sq ft each, while the second has 195 flats of 350 sq ft each. The complex also includes 32 shops on the ground floor, with rental income earmarked for routine maintenance. An anganwadi will also function within the premises.</p><p>Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar said in a social media post that the project has made 394 families "proud flat owners in Kochi."</p><p>First conceived in 2012-13, the project under RAY has now reached fruition, setting a model for other cities looking to tackle urban housing challenges.</p>