Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee recovers 55 paise from all-time low level to close at 90.38 against US dollar

"The Indian rupee appreciated after a five-day losing streak, bolstered by suspected aggressive intervention from the central bank," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 10:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us