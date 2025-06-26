Today's Horoscope – January 8, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today marks a turning point, where communication glitches and surprises will gradually fade away. Remember, you don't have to handle everything alone – your support system is stronger than you think.
Colour: Gold
Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Favourable connections with international contacts, higher education, or legal experts could bring benefits today. Embrace adventurous opportunities and rely on teamwork for success.
Colour: Grey
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Find a quiet space to work diligently and avoid overspending on luxuries. Family support will offer you a fresh perspective on your challenges.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
Try to avoid passing harsh judgments on new faces you encounter. Open yourself up to romance, and plan a quiet evening at home to support a moody family member.
Colour: Indigo
Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
A fresh perspective on an old financial issue can help you untangle your financial affairs. Be cautious with dramatic actions tonight, as they could have far-reaching consequences. Travel may come with unforeseen risks, so stay vigilant.
Colour: Red
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Your actions today can have long-lasting effects, especially concerning domestic arrangements and partnerships. Avoid meddling in others' affairs, and opt for diplomacy and discretion.
Colour: Linen
Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Lack of communication may lead to heated family discussions. Focus on home-related matters, such as repairs, purchases, and renovations. Mars energizes your speech but watch out for those who may try to create trouble.
Colour: Green
Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Meetings and short trips could lead to success. Expect positive news regarding a sibling. Keep your good ideas to yourself, as they might not be suitable for everyone.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 2
November 22 - December 21
Your partner or spouse brings good luck your way, and your career plans look promising. Expect assistance from a female figure. Past matters may resurface for resolution or understanding.
Colour: Beige
Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Brown
Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially regarding domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key.
Colour: Lilac
Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 5
Amara Ramdev