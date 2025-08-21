Menu
Rupee rises 14 paise to 86.93 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened at 87.04, then touched an early high of 86.93, registering a gain of 14 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 03:50 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 03:50 IST
