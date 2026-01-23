Menu
Rupee rises 17 paise to 91.41 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.45 then gained ground to trade at 91.41 against the greenback, up 17 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 04:31 IST
