<p>Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave due recognition to great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.</p><p>Addressing a rally to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji here, he lauded the role of Bose, who had immensely contributed to the country's freedom struggle.</p><p>"Despite Netaji's immense contribution to the freedom struggle, he was not accorded due recognition by the previous governments. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who built a statue of Netaji in Delhi's India Gate for the first time and declared 'Parakram Diwas' to be observed on the birth anniversary of Netaji," he said.</p><p>Urging the youth to follow the path shown by Netaji, the chief minister said the nationalistic ideology of Bose is still relevant for the people.</p><p>"We all know the ideological difference between Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that had prompted him to leave Congress and float a new political party- Forward Bloc. He always wanted full freedom from the British," he said.</p><p>Saha said that what Netaji had been advocating for, 'Purna Swaraj' (full freedom) from the beginning, the Indian National Congress (INC) had finally endorsed at its Lahore Congress session.</p><p>"The ideology and idealism demonstrated by Netaji during the freedom struggle will continue to inspire the youth of the country. These are still relevant in our country," he said.</p><p>The rally was organised by Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan, a government-aided school to commemorate the 129th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter.</p>