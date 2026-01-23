Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

PM Modi gave due recognition to Netaji: Tripura CM

Urging the youth to follow the path shown by Netaji, the chief minister said the nationalistic ideology of Bose is still relevant for the people.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPM ModiTripuraNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Follow us on :

Follow Us