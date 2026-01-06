Menu
Rupee rises 18 paise to 90.12 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.22 against the US dollar and rose further to 90.12, up 18 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 04:33 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 04:33 IST
