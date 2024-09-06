Rupee rises 2 paise to settle at 83.95 against US dollar

The unit, which traded in the range of 83.91-83.97, finally settled at 83.95 (provisional), registering a gain of 2 paise. It had closed at 83.97 on Tuesday.

"Indian rupee recovered today on weak US dollar. However, weak domestic markets capped sharp gains," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

"We expect rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on weak global equities and concerns over global economic growth," he said, adding that the USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.70 to Rs 84.20.

Traders may take cues from non-farm payrolls report and speeches by the US Federal Reserve's rate-setting panel members, he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.14 per cent to 100.96 points.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.58 per cent to USD 73.11 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity markets, Sensex tanked 1,017.23 points to settle at 81,183.93, while Nifty slumped 292.95 points to 24,852.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 688.69 crore, according to exchange data.