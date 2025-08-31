Menu
‘Fairer multipolar world order’: Vladimir Putin says Russia-China united against ‘discriminatory sanctions’ as BRICS faces US tariff heat

Putin told China’s state-run Xinhua that Moscow and Beijing support overhauling the IMF and World Bank to build a financial system rooted in “openness and true equity.”
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 06:27 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 06:27 IST
