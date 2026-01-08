Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in US attack

Caracas have not previously given a number for those killed, but the army posted ​a list of 23 names of its dead.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 03:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 03:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us