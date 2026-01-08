<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuela</a>'s interior minister Diosdado Cabello said late on Wednesday that 100 people died in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> attack which removed President Nicolas Maduro from power on Saturday. </p><p>Caracas have not previously given a number for those killed, but the army posted a list of 23 names of its dead. </p>.US sets out bare-bones plan to control Venezuela’s oil sales.<p>Venezuelan officials have said a large part of Maduro's security contingent was killed "in cold blood," and Cuba has said 32 members of its military and intelligence services in Venezuela were killed.</p><p>Maduro's wife Cilia Flores, detained alongside him, suffered a head injury during the US raid, Cabello said, and Maduro an injury to his leg. </p><p>Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who Cabello praised during his weekly show on state television as "courageous", on Tuesday declared a week of mourning for members of the military killed in the raid.</p>