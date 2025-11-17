<p>Mumbai: The rupee pared intraday losses to settle 3 paise higher at 88.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking firm domestic equity markets and lower global crude oil prices.</p>.<p>However, a strong greenback against major currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic unit, according to forex traders.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.70 and hit the intra-day high of 88.56 and the low of 88.73 against the dollar.</p>.<p>The unit finally settled at 88.63 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 3 paise from its previous closing level.</p>.<p>On Friday, the rupee settled 4 paise higher at 88.66 against the US currency.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 99.29.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.81 per cent lower at $63.87 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex soared 388.17 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 84,950.95, while Nifty climbed 103.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 26,013.45.</p>.<p>The latest government data released on Monday showed India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to $34.38 billion in October. Imports, on the other hand, jumped 16.63 per cent to $76.06 billion, widening the trade deficit to $41.68 billion.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,968.22 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. </p>