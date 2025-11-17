<p>Chennai: From Tuesday (November 18), workers and officers of the Revenue Department in Tamil Nadu have decided to boycott duties related to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> of the electoral rolls, citing “a severe workload” and “mental stress.” </p><p>The decision by the Federation of Revenue Employees’ Association (FERA) comes at a time when political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the ruling DMK, oppose the exercise being conducted in such a short span of time. </p>.'Be vigilant on SIR exercise': Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin tells partymen.<p>The boycott is expected to jeopardize the SIR of electoral rolls in the state, with associations claiming that over 50,000 of the total 90,000 people involved in the exercise expected to participate in the protest. </p><p>The personnel feel it is extremely difficult for them to complete the “humongous” exercise within the stipulated time, with adequate resources and additional honorarium or remuneration. </p>.TVK holds protest against SIR across Tamil Nadu.<p>The workers will completely boycott all work related to SIR, including non-co-operation in receiving forms, digitisation, uploading on the internet, and attending review meetings. Protests were also held across Tamil Nadu demanding that the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, and the Election Commission of India intervene immediately and create a conducive environment. </p><p>M T Murugaian, State Co-ordinator, FERA, said a Booth Level Officer (BLO) is expected to distribute about 1,200 Enumeration Forms and collect them within two days, though the last date for submitting the EFs is December 4. </p><p>He also said many BLOs, especially noon meal workers, find it difficult to complete the task on time as they are digitally challenged and have not been trained to undertake the exercise. </p>.BLOs boycott SIR work across Kerala after officer’s suicide; Opposition demands probe against CPI(M).<p>“SIR is an exercise that can't be completed in a month. It's a lot of work. For instance, a BLO has to scan an EF twice – before and after filling the form – and key in all the details in a mobile app of the Election Commission of India. We use our own Android devices, and many find the work taxing and time-consuming,” Murugaian told DH. </p><p>He also said the BLOs are being forced to collect the EFs from voters within two days of distributing them and digitise the records. </p><p>“This is the biggest problem we face on the ground. Officials are asking us to get the forms from people within two days. We don’t think distributing and collecting forms from over 6 crore people is possible in a month’s time,” Murugaian added. </p><p>Revenue department officials – from Village Assistants to Village Administrative Officers to surveyors to inspectors – are expected to participate in the boycott, demanding adequate time and proper training for all BLOs, supervisors, and officials at every level. </p><p> The federation demanded that additional staff must be appointed immediately to carry out the Special Intensive Revision work completely and without errors. FERA said the BLOs are also being “harassed” in the name of review meetings as they are forced to attend meetings that run late into the night. </p>.Kerala BLO involved in SIR ends life allegedly due to work stress.<p>“We are undertaking this exercise in addition to our existing responsibilities; hence, we should be given enough time to complete this work. Moreover, we have not been promised any remuneration or honorarium by the Election Commission, which is unfair. We should be paid an honorarium equivalent to one month’s salary,” another office-bearer of FERA said.</p>