<p>Mumbai: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee"> rupee</a> rose 9 paise to close at 87.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.</p>.<p>Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets lent further support to the local unit, according to forex traders.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.94 against the US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dollar">dollar</a> and traded in the range of 87.74-87.94 during the day before settling at 87.93 (provisional), higher by 9 paise against its previous close.</p>.<p>On Friday, the rupee closed at 88.02 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>"The Reserve Bank of India ensured that the rupee opened below 88... There was no specific development on the India-US trade front, while on the US-China front, the talks by government officials gave hope that US-China trade developments could be solved amicably," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Executive Director, Finrex, said.</p>.<p>Stock exchanges will hold a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm for Laxmi Pujan, according to notices by the BSE and the NSE.</p>.<p>The forex markets, however, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.</p>.<p>"After two days' holidays from Tuesday, the rupee is expected to be in the range of 87.70-88.30 on Thursday," Bhansali added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, edged up 0.1 per cent to 98.53.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.36 per cent to USD 61.07 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex soared 411.18 points to settle at 84,363.37, while Nifty climbed 133.30 points to 25,843.15.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 308.98 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>India's forex reserves dropped by USD 2.176 billion to USD 697.784 billion during the week ended October 10, the RBI data released on Friday showed.</p>