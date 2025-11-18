<p>Mumbai: In a range-bound trade, the rupee settled 2 paise lower at 88.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday in line with negative sentiment in equity markets.</p>.<p>The emergence of foreign fund inflows, a weak greenback and lower crude oil prices helped the Indian currency resist downward pressure, traders said.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.67 and moved in a tight range of 88.69 and 88.58 against the dollar. The unit finally settled at 88.61 (provisional), down 2 paise from its previous closing level.</p>.<p>Investors were concerned about increasing import bills and the widening trade deficit of the country.</p>.<p>Traders were closely watching the progress on the proposed India-US trade deal as well as the domestic PMI data to be released later this week.</p>.<p>On Monday, the rupee settled 7 paise higher at 88.59 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>The rupee gained support from weak crude oil prices and optimism over trade tariffs to restrict its slide against the US currency, according to traders.</p>.<p>"Markets may remain volatile as the US government reopening would lead to economic data inflows. The US non-farm payrolls report is expected to be released on Thursday," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent lower at 99.42.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.37 per cent to $63.96 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex fell 277.93 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 84,673.02, while Nifty tumbled 103.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 25,910.05.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 442.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>The latest government data released on Monday showed India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to $34.38 billion in October on account of the impact of high tariffs by the US, while the trade deficit widened to a record high of $41.68 billion, mainly due to a jump in gold imports.</p>.<p>The country's imports jumped 16.63 per cent to $76.06 billion due to high inbound shipments of the yellow metal, silver, cotton raw/waste, fertiliser, and sulphur.</p>.<p>In September, the trade gap widened to $31.15 billion, the highest in over a year.</p>.<p>While gold imports rose about 200 per cent to $14.72 billion, silver rose 528.71 per cent to $2.71 billion during October.</p>.<p>Crude oil imports dipped to $14.8 billion in October from $18.9 billion in the same month last year. </p>