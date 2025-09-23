Menu
Rupee slumps 25 paise to all-time low of 88.53 against US dollar

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex fell 207.78 points or 0.25 per cent to 81,952.19 in morning trade, while the Nifty was down 68.40 points or 0.27 per cent to 25,133.95.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 04:29 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 04:29 IST
