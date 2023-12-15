Rupee trades flat at 83.30 against US dollar amid rebound in crude oil prices

Mumbai: The rupee traded flat at 83.30 against the US currency in the opening session on Friday amid a rebound in crude oil prices.

While foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback in the overseas markets strengthened the local unit, a recovery in crude oil prices weighed on the sentiment, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.30 against the dollar. It moved in a tight range of 83.32 and 83.29 in morning deals.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, eased by 0.02 per cent to 101.94.