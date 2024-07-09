Rupee trades flat at 83.50 against US dollar in opening session

Mumbai: The rupee traded flat at 83.50 against the US currency in the opening session on Tuesday as the impact of a firm dollar in the overseas markets was offset by easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened marginally up 1 paisa at 83.49 against the American currency. The local unit moved in a narrow range of 83.49 to 83.51 in restricted trade in the opening session.

The rupee traded at 83.50 to a US dollar at 09 25 hrs. The domestic unit had closed at 83.50 against the US dollar on Monday.

According to forex traders, the rupee moved in a tight range in the early session due to mixed global cues.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 105.03, higher by 0.03 per cent.