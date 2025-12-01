Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said significant dollar demand by importers has exerted persistent downward pressure on the local currency.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 04:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 04:46 IST
Business NewsRupeedollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us