What is 'Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025', set to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

Once the compensation cess ends, sale of tobacco and related products will attract GST plus excise duty, while paan masala will attract GST plus the 'Health Security se National Security Cess'
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 04:37 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 04:37 IST
