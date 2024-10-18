Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee slips 1 paisa to 84.07 against US dollar

A positive momentum in the domestic equity markets supported the local currency and restricted its fall, traders said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 10:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 10:42 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarStock exchange

Follow us on :

Follow Us