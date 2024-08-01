Sensex breaches 82,000 level for first time, Nifty crosses record 25,000 mark in early trade

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 388 points to breach the 82,000-level for the first time while broader Nifty spurted 108 points to hit the record 25,000-mark in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve indicated a rate cut by September.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 388.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to hit an all-time intra-day high of 82,129.49 in early trade.

The broader Nifty of NSE scaled the record 25,000 level for the first time, rising 127.15 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 25,078.30.

Among Sensex shares, Maruti rose 2.93 per cent following its stellar June quarter results.

Adani Ports, Power Grid, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were also among major gainers.