<p>Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a money laundering case in the Sabarimala gold loss case in Kerala, official sources said.</p>.<p>The federal probe agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), an ED equivalent of a police FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.</p>.Sabarimala gold heist row: Chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru held.<p>The politically sensitive case is already being investigated by a state special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.</p>.<p>The SIT is probing two cases related to the gold loss incident and has arrested 11 people so far.</p>.<p>The probe is related to a series of irregularities, including official misconduct, administrative lapses and a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate the gold from the various artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.</p>.<p>The investigation by the SIT, and now by the ED, is related to the loss of gold from the gold-cladded copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. </p>