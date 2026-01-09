<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thawar-chand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot</a> has returned to the government the Bill that provides internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC), his office said Friday.</p><p>Delay in approving this Bill, passed during the Belagavi session of the legislature last month, may impact recruitment to government jobs.</p>.Karnataka: Special legislature session to demand MGNREGA restoration.<p>According to a statement from Lok Bhavan, Gehlot has returned the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (sub-classification) Bill to the government "seeking further clarifications".</p><p>The Bill divides the 17 per cent reservation for SCs as per a 6-6-5 formula. Madigas and 15 affiliated castes get 6 per cent reservation (Group A), Holeyas and 18 affiliated castes also get 6 per cent reservation (Group B) and Lambani, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and 59 'most backward' communities get 5 per cent (Group C). This internal reservation will be considered during recruitment and admissions to state-run educational institutions.</p>. <p>Sources said that Gehlot has asked the government to clarify on concerns raised by SC (Left) leaders, including Chitradurga BJP MP Govind Karjol, that the 6-6-5 formula will create confusion in promotions and other service matters.</p>.<p>Also, the 59 'most backward' SC castes have opposed the 6-6-5 formula as they have been put under Group C alongside Lambanis, Bhovis, Kormas and Korchas. These nomadic SC castes are seeking a separate 1 per cent quota.</p><p>Gehlot has also returned to the government Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, in which a Group-A senior scale officer of the Muzrai department will be appointed as the secretary of various temple authorities. Apparently, a section of KAS officers has objected to this.</p>.Karnataka: Special legislature session to demand MGNREGA restoration.<p>Lok Bhavan said it received a total of 22 Bills, of which 19 were approved and sent to the government for publication in the gazette.</p><p>The contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill "is under consideration", the Governor's office said.</p><p>The Opposition BJP and JD(S) have opposed the Hate Speech Bill, and urged Gehlot not to approve it.</p>