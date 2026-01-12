Menu
Sensex declines 455 points on foreign fund outflows, trade-related concerns

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 455.35 points to 83,120.89 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 135.35 points to 25,547.95.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 06:06 IST
