Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex jumps 567 points amid global stocks rally on hopes of US-China trade deal, Fed rate cuts

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 566.96 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 84,778.84. During the day, it surged 720.2 points or 0.85 per cent to 84,932.08.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsIndian markets

Follow us on :

Follow Us