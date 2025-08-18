Menu
Sensex jumps 676 points, Nifty up 1% as GST reform bid sparks rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 676.09 points or 0.84% to settle at 81,273.75. During the day, it zoomed by 1,168.11 points or 1.44% to 81,765.77.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 10:45 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 10:45 IST
