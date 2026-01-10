Malayalam language bill | Apprehensions do not reflect facts: Kerala CM Vijayan rejects concerns raised by Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah had stated that if the Bill was passed, Karnataka would oppose it by exercising every constitutional right available, in defence of linguistic minorities and the plural spirit of the country.
The apprehensions raised regarding the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025 do not reflect the facts or the inclusive spirit of the legislation passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Kerala’s progress has always been rooted in comprehensive development anchored in equality and… pic.twitter.com/gqc8NAa4FU