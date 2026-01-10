Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Malayalam language bill | Apprehensions do not reflect facts: Kerala CM Vijayan rejects concerns raised by Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah had stated that if the Bill was passed, Karnataka would oppose it by exercising every constitutional right available, in defence of linguistic minorities and the plural spirit of the country.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsKeralaKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us