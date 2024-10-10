Sensex, Nifty close higher amid buying in heavyweight stocks, firm global cues

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Thursday due to gains in banking, power and industrial stocks amid a firm trend in global markets.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 144.31 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 81,611.41. During the day, it soared 535.74 points, or 0.65 per cent, to hit an intra-day high of 82,002.84.</p><p>The NSE Nifty increased 16.50 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 24,998.45.</p>.Sensex revisits 82,000-level as RBI changes monetary policy stance to 'neutral'.<p>In the intra-day trade, it rose 152.1 points, or 0.60 per cent, to hit a high of 25,134.05.</p><p>"The market traded on a range bound trend with a negative bias ahead of the start of Q2 result.</p><p>"The Asian market started well but could not hold on to the gains as European markets waved on a negative trend in anticipation of the key US inflation data, global bond yields are rising," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.</p><p>From the 30 Sensex companies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.</p><p>Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Infosys, Titan, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.</p><p>Domestic broader market momentum was mixed with caution as the initial expectation of Q2FY25 results is subdued due to a subpar momentum in the global and rural demand, Nair added.</p><p>Shares of Tata Group companies on Thursday rose up to 15 per cent, with Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Chemicals, and Tata Teleservices among the major gainers.</p><p>Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away late on Wednesday. He was 86.</p><p>European markets were trading lower in the mid-session deals.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent Crude climbed 1.37 per cent to USD 77.63 a barrel in futures trade.</p><p>In Asian markets, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were closed higher.</p><p>US markets ended with gains on Wednesday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,562.71 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,508.61 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 167.71 points to close at 81,467.1 while the NSE Nifty dropped 31.20 points to end at 24,981.95.</p>