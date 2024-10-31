Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty decline on unabated foreign fund outflows, selling in IT stocks

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,613.65 crore, according to exchange data.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 11:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 11:09 IST
Business NewsShare MarketMarketsStock marketSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us