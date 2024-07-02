Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels in early trade on Tuesday.
This comes after benchmark Sensex rose by 443 points to close at a new record high while Nifty settled above the 24,100 mark on Monday on buying in banking and IT shares in line with gains in Asian and European markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded by 443.46 points or 0.56 per cent to close at an all-time high of 79,476.19. During the day, the barometer soared 528.27 points or 0.66 per cent to 79,561. As many as 20 Sensex shares closed higher while 10 stocks declined.
More to follow...
(With PTI inputs)
Published 02 July 2024, 04:03 IST