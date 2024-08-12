Sensex, Nifty settle marginally lower in volatile trade amid Hindenburg-SEBI-Adani row

Recovering from early lows, the 30-share Sensex closed lower by 56.99 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,648.92. The index had declined by 479.78 points or 0.60 per cent to a low of 79,226.13 in morning trade. The benchmark later staged a sharp recovery climbing 400.27 points or 0.50 per cent to 80,106.18. But at the fag-end, the BSE benchmark slipped into the negative territory to close lower.