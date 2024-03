Sensex rebounds 237.36 points to 72,249.41 in early trade; Nifty climbs 74.25 points to 21,891.70.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled 1 per cent each on Tuesday dragged down by a heavy sell-off in TCS, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

More to Follow.