Sensex on Thursday rallied 409.72 points to 73,396.75 in early trade while Nifty was up 129.45 points to 22,330.

Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday after three days of rally.

BSE Sensex declined 117.58 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 72,987.03. The NSE Nifty dipped 17.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,200.55.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...