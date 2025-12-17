Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver futures jump Rs 8,356 to record Rs 2.06 lakh/kg; breaches USD 66-mark in international markets

In the international markets, Comex gold futures for February delivery increased by USD 13.1, or 0.30 per cent, to USD 4,345.1 per ounce.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 10:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 10:04 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us